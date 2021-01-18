$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCPT. Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,811,000 after buying an additional 2,455,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after purchasing an additional 223,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 326,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. 412,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

