Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.09. 155,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

