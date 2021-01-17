ZPER Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $46.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZPER has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00050342 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021843 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003058 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.