Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS opened at $161.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.