Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Down 27.2% in December

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZION stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 438.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

