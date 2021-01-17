Zilliqa (ZIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $172.86 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $800.36 million and approximately $172.86 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,141,993,115 coins and its circulating supply is 10,850,525,962 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

