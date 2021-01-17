Zeusshield 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $119,298.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 94.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $300,669.77 and approximately $119,298.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00063183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00521668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.56 or 0.04041428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013243 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.