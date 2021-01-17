Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to “Buy”

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.66.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $93.29.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after buying an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 107.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trex by 137.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

