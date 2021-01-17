Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

SAFE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.92. 100,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,199. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $75.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. Analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after buying an additional 312,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Safehold by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

