Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get GoodRx alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,265. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,466,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoodRx (GDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.