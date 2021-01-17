Zacks Investment Research Lowers Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Swisscom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Swisscom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $58.84.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

