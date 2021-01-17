Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

