Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of FSNUY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.57. 29,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,622. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

