Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

CYRX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $64.04. 851,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $68.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $11,908,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2,518.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 179,636 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $5,794,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

