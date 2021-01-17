Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) to Hold

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

VGZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VGZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 887,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

