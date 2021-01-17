Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Sell

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.