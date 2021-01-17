Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $278,052.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,590 shares of company stock worth $5,757,394 in the last three months. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

