Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) to Hold

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

PRTY stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $751.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 29,412 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $99,118.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at $516,432.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 406,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,027,036 shares of company stock worth $10,827,703. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.