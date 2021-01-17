Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,340. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $1,684,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 81.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.