Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. Denbury posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 477.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denbury.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE DEN traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 473,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,324,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

