YOUengine (YOUC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YOUengine token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00533735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.75 or 0.04130321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013160 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00016251 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUC is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

