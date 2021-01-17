YEE (YEE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.46 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. YEE has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $163,316.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YEE has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.18 or 0.00531560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.30 or 0.04019431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013136 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016382 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

