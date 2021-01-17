Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 274,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 7,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.92. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

