XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Update

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,300 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 468,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
XPEL stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. XPEL has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $60.77.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.
XPEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
