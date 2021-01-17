XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Update

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,300 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 468,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

XPEL stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. XPEL has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $2,147,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,508,747.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,821 shares of company stock worth $9,336,425. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.