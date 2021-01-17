Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.10

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 180182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,413,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 322,273 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Xencor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 731,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 268,595 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

