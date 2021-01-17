WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WW International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of WW traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 2,352,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,380. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. WW International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $9,382,884.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,917,184.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,672 shares of company stock worth $40,372,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. AJO LP boosted its stake in WW International by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in WW International by 452.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

