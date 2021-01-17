Wownero (WOW) Market Cap Hits $2.83 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $232,739.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00127341 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.47 or 0.00523375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005626 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

