William Hewitt Robinson Sells 2,741 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $41,252.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Hewitt Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $83,350.00.

On Monday, November 16th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atreca by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atreca by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after buying an additional 468,750 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 617,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 107,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

