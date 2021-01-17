Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

