Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
