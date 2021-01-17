Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT) Insider Mandhir Singh Sells 1,800,000 Shares

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT) insider Mandhir Singh sold 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Shares of LON:WCAT opened at GBX 1.19 ($0.02) on Friday. Wildcat Petroleum Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.57 ($0.02).

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc intends to invest in businesses in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

