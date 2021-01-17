West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in December

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,016,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 2,223,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 494.5 days.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $67.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

Separately, Raymond James raised West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

