Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Overweight

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 512.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 537,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 75.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after buying an additional 318,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 212.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 165.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,371.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 127,077 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.