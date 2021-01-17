wave edu coin (WEC) Market Cap Reaches $103,625.96

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 65.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. wave edu coin has a market cap of $103,625.96 and $57.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00127125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00066648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00247657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00067040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,248.11 or 0.97067905 BTC.

