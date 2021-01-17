Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Update

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 291,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. JMP Securities lowered Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Watford presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of Watford by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 303,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watford in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watford by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 70,467 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Watford by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watford in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Watford has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $690.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $239.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

