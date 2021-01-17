Warburg Research Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU)

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) received a €12.00 ($14.12) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.23 ($15.57).

Get Südzucker AG (SZU.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €12.12 ($14.26) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.25. Südzucker AG has a 12-month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 12-month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.15.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.