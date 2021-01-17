Warburg Research Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) a €58.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

HLE opened at €51.80 ($60.94) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €55.20 ($64.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €51.98 and its 200-day moving average is €43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -9.66.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

