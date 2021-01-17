Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Cut by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA opened at $48.92 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

