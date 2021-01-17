Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

