VULCANO Market Capitalization Achieves $86,952.26 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, VULCANO has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. VULCANO has a market cap of $86,952.26 and approximately $3.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

VULCANO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

