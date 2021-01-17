Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $5.29. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 32,138 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 7.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IID. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 156,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,511 shares during the period.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

