Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 50,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VG stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -89.26, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,977,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 986,486 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,465,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,680 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

