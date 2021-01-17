Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) vs. Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Financial Survey

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Gentex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gentex and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 18.96% 16.59% 14.42% Visteon -1.25% 2.42% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gentex and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 2 1 5 0 2.38 Visteon 1 3 6 0 2.50

Gentex currently has a consensus target price of $29.34, indicating a potential downside of 18.22%. Visteon has a consensus target price of $94.78, indicating a potential downside of 32.83%. Given Gentex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gentex is more favorable than Visteon.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gentex and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.86 billion 4.73 $424.68 million $1.66 21.61 Visteon $2.95 billion 1.33 $70.00 million $2.77 50.94

Gentex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Visteon. Gentex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Gentex has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentex beats Visteon on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

