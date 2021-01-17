VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VTGN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 3,174,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $330.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTGN. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.