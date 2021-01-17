Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of VIST opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.68.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.