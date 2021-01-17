Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Short Interest Up 24.6% in December

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.97. 75,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,852. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.79. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $239.99. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

