VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.50

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.49, with a volume of 44984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.27. The firm has a market cap of C$160.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.89 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.1005199 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

