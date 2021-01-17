Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.44 million, a PE ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. Analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

