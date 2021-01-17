ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Moffett Nathanson

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $259,580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,907,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,300 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,491,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.