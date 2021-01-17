Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 591 ($7.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 473.71 ($6.19).

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 509 ($6.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 439.91. Vesuvius plc has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 562.39 ($7.35).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

