Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CKSNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vesuvius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CKSNF opened at $6.90 on Friday. Vesuvius has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

